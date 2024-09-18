Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1,429.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $32,835.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

SAFT stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.17. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $89.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $269.78 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.75%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.