Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.94

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 713598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $117,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

