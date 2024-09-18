Samuel Carl Davis Sells 3,914 Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Stock

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Carl Davis sold 3,914 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $10,606.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,385.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samuel Carl Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Samuel Carl Davis sold 19,323 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $49,466.88.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:BAER traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 154,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,944. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bridger Aerospace Group ( NASDAQ:BAER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

See Also

