Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

