Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 343,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,261.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $21,680.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,539,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,967. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Upstart by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 89,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $19,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 273.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

