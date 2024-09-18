Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading Up 66.7%

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) traded up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 49,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 145,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.
Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.
