Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 1,005,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,195,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Savara Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $613.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Savara by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,385 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 198.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 3,443,541 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Savara by 90.5% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after buying an additional 2,165,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,683,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

