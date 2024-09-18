Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.45

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 114574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDC. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.