Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.76

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.76 and last traded at $69.73, with a volume of 27394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.21.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $788.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

