Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.28

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.28 and last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 258471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.58.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 57,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $811,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 502,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7,644.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

