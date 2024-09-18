Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.91

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.91 and last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 241313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,034,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,755,000 after buying an additional 1,545,001 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,338 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 984,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,293,000 after purchasing an additional 699,050 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 956,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 464,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30,183.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 239,955 shares during the period.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

