Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.07

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 193487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.