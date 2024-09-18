Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.94

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.94 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 89296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

