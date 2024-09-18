Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 376,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 373,772 shares.The stock last traded at $79.36 and had previously closed at $78.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 251,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,063,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

