Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.98

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.98 and last traded at $82.68, with a volume of 151812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.72.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,110,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,397,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,440,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

