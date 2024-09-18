Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,273,386 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,632,776 shares.The stock last traded at $66.49 and had previously closed at $66.60.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

