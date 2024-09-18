Scotiabank Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$55.75

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.25 to C$55.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.81.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 166,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.97. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$40.52 and a 12-month high of C$56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The firm has a market cap of C$9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

