Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Seaboard Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,150.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $2,955.33 and a 52 week high of $3,850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Seaboard by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seaboard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 4.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

