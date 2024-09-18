SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.89

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 883.20 ($11.67), with a volume of 6957786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890.40 ($11.76).

SGRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.87) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 930 ($12.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.87) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,045 ($13.80) to GBX 985 ($13.01) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 986.50 ($13.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,233.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 899.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 890.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13,333.33%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

