Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.89

Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.89 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.10), with a volume of 814636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($1.05).

Serabi Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of £63.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.26.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

