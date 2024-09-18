Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.51

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.51 and last traded at $80.10, with a volume of 63110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Service Co. International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,239,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,795 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,183,000 after purchasing an additional 135,017 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,685,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,052,000 after purchasing an additional 161,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

