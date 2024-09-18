ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.00

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $84.82, with a volume of 188435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.39.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $114.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.80 million. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

