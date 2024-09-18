SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SFL were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFL. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Price Performance

NYSE SFL opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.67.

SFL Announces Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SFL

SFL Company Profile

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.