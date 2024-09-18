SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.38

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 25898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.
SGS Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.
About SGS
SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.
See Also
