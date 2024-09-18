Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.41

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 32703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.43 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Sharecare Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $514.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $94.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sharecare

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,790,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,760.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharecare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,151,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 189,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharecare by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 10,408,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 1,124,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 12,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,092,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046,044 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sharecare by 7,841.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,511,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 2,479,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sharecare by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 831,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Further Reading

