Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sets New 52-Week High at $379.57

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $379.57 and last traded at $378.06, with a volume of 153628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $375.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.91 and its 200-day moving average is $327.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 8,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 4,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $11,335,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

