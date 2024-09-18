Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Declines By 12.8%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 542,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,156. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

ATEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

