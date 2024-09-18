Short Interest in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Declines By 11.0%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASLE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get AerSale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASLE

AerSale Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. 56,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,698. The company has a market cap of $269.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. AerSale has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $16.69.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 9.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AerSale by 33.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AerSale by 30.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AerSale by 12.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AerSale by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.