Short Interest in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Expands By 6.3%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,150,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 38,700,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Insider Activity at agilon health

Institutional Trading of agilon health

In related news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in agilon health by 626.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in agilon health by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 4,948,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,289. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

