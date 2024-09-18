Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Decreases By 8.8%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 982,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. 1,170,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 113.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 144,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 72,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 796.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 123,767 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

