Short Interest in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Expands By 10.9%

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 19.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

In other ASP Isotopes news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 61,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $210,286.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,678,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,707,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPI. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 844,705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 197.0% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at $381,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ASPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 180,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,274. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 5.11. ASP Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

