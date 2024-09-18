Short Interest in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Expands By 10.9%

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 19.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPI. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 844,705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 197.0% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at $381,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:ASPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 180,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,274. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 5.11. ASP Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.
