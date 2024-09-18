Short Interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Decreases By 15.6%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWH. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWH Free Report ) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 55,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,523. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.48. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

