Short Interest in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Grows By 5.4%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATI Physical Therapy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ATIP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 5,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($15.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy will post -9.7 EPS for the current year.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

