Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Decreases By 14.0%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ATIF Price Performance

ATIF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 3,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,634. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.41. ATIF has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

