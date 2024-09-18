Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Decreases By 9.4%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 75,900 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Auddia Trading Down 1.4 %

AUUD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 85,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,151. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. Auddia has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

