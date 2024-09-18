Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Decreases By 11.3%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Auddia Stock Performance
Shares of Auddia stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Auddia has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14.
Auddia Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auddia
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.