Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Decreases By 11.3%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Auddia Stock Performance

Shares of Auddia stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Auddia has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

