Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Decreases By 14.8%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Get Baozun alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BZUN

Baozun Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 309,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,076. Baozun has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baozun by 55.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun

(Get Free Report)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.