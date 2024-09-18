Short Interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Decreases By 8.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 20,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Bilibili Price Performance
Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 2,080,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.83. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
