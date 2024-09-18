Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Drops By 16.6%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTHGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bio-Path Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of BPTH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 44,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,313. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTHFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BPTH

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also

