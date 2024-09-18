Short Interest in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Declines By 13.0%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNGO

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 4.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNGO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 965,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 557.98% and a negative return on equity of 151.27%. The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.