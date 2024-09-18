Short Interest in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Declines By 13.0%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BNGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNGO
Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of BNGO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 965,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.13.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 557.98% and a negative return on equity of 151.27%. The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bionano Genomics
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.