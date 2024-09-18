Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Decreases By 16.5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in BioNTech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $410,984,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after acquiring an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of BioNTech stock traded down $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.63. 1,365,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 234.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

