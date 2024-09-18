Short Interest in Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW) Increases By 12.9%

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Borealis Foods Trading Down 11.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRLSW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Borealis Foods has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
Borealis Foods Company Profile
