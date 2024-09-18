Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Grows By 8.6%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

BPYPN traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 25,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

