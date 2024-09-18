Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Declines By 9.5%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BPYPO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,043. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

