Short Interest in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Drops By 14.2%

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 149,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.09 per share, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 233,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,875,523.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth $427,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,827,000.

Shares of BHRB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $968.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

