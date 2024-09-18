Short Interest in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Declines By 11.0%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,986,000 after acquiring an additional 111,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,092,000 after purchasing an additional 226,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,427,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BURL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.64. 387,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.48 and a 200 day moving average of $228.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

