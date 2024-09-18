Short Interest in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Decreases By 9.0%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CFFN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial
Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 734,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,772. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $794.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.17%.
About Capitol Federal Financial
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
