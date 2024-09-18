Short Interest in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Decreases By 9.0%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 150,482 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,922,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 734,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,772. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $794.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

