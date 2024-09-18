Short Interest in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Decreases By 7.8%

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 43,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Captivision Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CAPT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 53,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. Captivision has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Get Captivision alerts:

About Captivision

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.