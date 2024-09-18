Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Increases By 6.9%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $782,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 45.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Catalent Stock Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE CTLT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,335. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Catalent

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.