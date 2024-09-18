Short Interest in Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Decreases By 7.1%

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,700 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 683,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Cenntro Stock Up 1.7 %

Cenntro stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 105,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,183. Cenntro has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. Cenntro had a negative net margin of 182.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.46%.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

